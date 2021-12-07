Epsom and St Helier midwives join calls for parents-to-be to have their jabs

Expert midwives at Epsom and St Helier hospitals have teamed up with the Department of Health and Social Care to urge pregnant people to have their Covid vaccine.



In a new video campaign that has just launched, Liz Cullen, Head of Midwifery at the Trust, explains that the vaccine is safe for pregnant people and their baby, and that parents-to-be should not put off having the jab.

The film also features three new mums, whose first-hand experience of catching Covid while pregnant is a stark reminder of just how vital the vaccine can be.

Liz said: “The vaccine is safe for pregnant women and is the best way to protect yourself and your baby from Covid-19. Evidence shows that being double-vaccinated works: across England, no pregnant woman that has had both vaccinations has been admitted to hospital due to Covid.

“You can receive vaccination at any time in pregnancy.

“Sadly, unvaccinated pregnant people risk becoming severely unwell as a result of Covid – this film is a stark reminder of the devastating impact Covid can have on women and their babies.”

Much of the film was shot at Epsom Hospital’s Maternity Department, including an interview with Professor Asma Khalil, Professor of Obstetrics and Maternal-Fetal Medicine, speaking on behalf of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

You can be vaccinated against COVID-19 if:

You’re pregnant or think you might be

You’re breastfeeding

You’re trying for a baby or might get pregnant in the future.

Vaccines cannot give mothers or their babies Covid.

More information here.

Vaccines can be booked here: www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine.

For more information about Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals Trust, visit www.epsom-sthelier.nhs.uk.