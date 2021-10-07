WATCH: Sadiq Khan attends rough sleeper bus initiative launch

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan was at Victoria Embankment this morning to attend the launch of a social enterprise’s bus initiative to help rough sleepers in the capital.

Three London buses have been repurposed to provide facilities for rough sleepers in need of support as part of Change Please’s Driving for Change initiative.

The buses give access to GP appointments, haircuts, dental care, digital and financial literacy training, support opening a bank account, employment support, shower facilities, therapy assessments, and essential everyday items.

Change Please was set up in 2015 by Cemal Ezel, who previously became disillusioned from working in the City.

The Social Enterprise trains rough sleepers to become baristas, pays them the London Living Wage, provides them with accommodation, and supports them in finding onward employment.

Change Please has coffee shops across London, including in Borough Market, Canary Wharf, and Elephant & Castle, and the buses will be operational from November onwards.

Find information on their website and their Instagram.