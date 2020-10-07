Croydon care home announces virtual dog show winners

The winners of a virtual dog show organised by a Croydon care home were judged by school pupils from Purley on Monday, following a month-long search for Croydon’s cutest canine friends.

The virtual dog show was organised by the Peony Court Care Home in Croydon as a way to bring the community together after the home reopened in August after refurbishment and the arrival of new residents.

The winners of each category were decided by St. David’s Preparatory School and Lauren, Woofus and Digby will be rewarded with luxury doggy hampers by the care home.

Amanda Davies, General Manager at Peony Court said: “We had so many entries – everyone loves to show off their dogs and we loved it!

“This event has been all about celebrating with the local community in a way that is safe and engaging, our staff and the people who live here have really enjoyed themselves.”

The dogs were judged in three categories, Prettiest Pooches, Handsome Hounds and Dog the Judge Most Wanted to Take Home.

Prettiest was judged by head chef at the care home Marc Aplin and won by Lauren.

The Handsome Hounds category was judged by the St. David’s pupils and won by Woofus.

And the Dog the Judge Most Wanted to Take Home was awarded to Digby, with Holly Mortimer from funeral directors D.A. Lindsay & Sons judging the category.

Mortimer was asked to judge due to D.A. Lindsay & Sons previous involvement with the care home, as they sponsored the home’s Macmillan Coffee Morning last month.

Mortimer said: “It was a very difficult decision, my category actually had the most entries. I wish I could have chosen them all!

“Both myself and David & Kim who work at D.A. Lindsay & Sons are massive dog lovers. I have a little chihuahua called Baby who I absolutely love.”

Peony Court, formerly known as Thackeray House, had originally planned to run a real dog show for the residents to judge at the care home soon after opening but current circumstances made that impossible.

The home found the next best thing would be for people to send in photos of their dogs looking as cute and friendly as possible so that residents could get to know the local pets safely.

Locals have been told to keep an eye out as there are plans for another Halloween-themed competition soon.