Murder investigation launched after bodies of family found in Brentford

Police have opened a murder investigation after the bodies of a family were found at a house in Brentford on Tuesday morning.

Metropolitan Police officers forced entry into the address on Clayponds Road after a family member raised concerns for the welfare of the occupants.

Inside, the officers found the bodies of 36-year-old Poorna Kaameshwari Sivaraj and her three-year-old son Kailash Kuha Raj.

Kuha Raj Sithamparanathan, Sivaraj’s husband and the father of her son was also found at the address but died later at the scene from stab injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding is leading the murder investigation and gave an update on their progress in a press release yesterday.

Harding said: “Although we are in the infancy of this investigation it appears that Poorna and Kailash had been dead for some time.

“Our initial enquiries have established that Poorna and Kailash had not been seen or heard from for some time, perhaps since around the 21 September.

“We know the family often walked their dog, a poodle cross breed, in and around the local area and I would ask anyone who saw them at any time in the last month to contact police so we can begin to build a full picture of their lives.

The Met Police have informed next-of-kin and post-mortem examinations are due to take place tomorrow.

West Area BCU Commander, Peter Gardner also addressed the incident.



He said: “This horrific incident has understandably caused enormous shock and concern among local residents and across the borough; all our thoughts are with the family and friends of those affected.

“I would like to thank our officers and paramedics from the LAS who worked tirelessly and professionally under extremely traumatic circumstances in responding to this incident.

“Local residents can expect to see officers at the scene and patrolling the local area to provide reassurance, and if they have any concerns, I would urge them to speak to our officers.”

Brentford and Isleworth MP Ruth Cadbury also released a statement on the deaths on Tuesday afternoon.



She said: “This is extremely sad and shocking news. I know that everyone here in Brentford and across our local area will be sending their thoughts to the victims’ family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“I’d like to thank our police officers for responding and I understand that enquires are continuing.”

Anyone who has information that could assist police with their investigation are asked to call the incident room on 0208 721 4205 or 101 with the reference CAD 7365/4 Oct.