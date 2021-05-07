Labour secures Lambeth and Southwark, while Greens surge

Labour won the London Assembly seat in Lambeth and Southwark with 91,949 votes with the Green Party in second.

Marina Ahmad is taking over from her predecessor Florence Eshalomi who was first elected in 2016 securing 51.6% of the votes.

“A massive thank you to Lambeth and Southwark residents who have put their trust in me as their London Assembly member and voted me in,” said Ahmad.

Labour has held the position since the first assembly elections in 2000.

Ahmad said: “I’m so proud to represent such a diverse community that has so many proud and different cultures, it is the beating cultural heart of a diverse London, from the Southbank to the Small Community Arts Project, it is such an incredible place.”

Claire Sheppard from the Green Party achieved 36,933 votes, improving on the party’s third-place position in 2016.

Hannah Elizabeth Ginnett from the Conservative Party came in third place with 30,855 votes. Florence Cyrot for the Lib Dems got 20,920 votes.

