Merton Chamber of Commerce announces new Chair of the Board

The Chair of Merton Chamber of Commerce is stepping down after being a director for 5 years, it has been announced.

John Merriman will be succeeded by Sarah Austin, the CEO and Founder of the Really Helpful Club, who will take over as Chair Elect from January.

The new Chair-elect, Sarah Austin

Merriman owns two Morden-based businesses, Crown Lane Studios and Metronome, and has made sure to represent the voices of small businesses.

He said: “I know that it’s in safe hands with Sarah Austin as chair-elect and look forward to seeing what the future holds with this Dynamic Chamber.

“I have learnt a lot in the role, particularly from Diana Sterck, our CEO, and her exceptional leadership.”

Austin said: “I am honoured to be taking on the role from John Merriman, who has done an outstanding job.

“I am looking forward to supporting our dynamic and successful business community, particularly as we recover from these challenging times, and to making Merton an increasingly attractive place to live and do business.”

The Really Helpful Club, founded by Sarah, is a unique community that helps and empowers its members in their business and personal lives.

The platform was created in 2014 and now has over 15,000 members, with access to a trusted directory of experts and events in areas from health and wellbeing to career building.

Before starting the business, Sarah spent over a decade working as a Senior Director and Investment Manager and holds an MA in Classics and Modern languages from Oxford.

Merton Chamber of Commerce logo

Merton Chamber of Commerce is the largest local Chamber of commerce in London with over 700 members and was set up in 1992.

Feature image – Diamond Geezer via Flickr