Legal aid with South West London Law Centres

Legal aid is a fundamental pillar of a functioning justice system.

It is government funding for the costs of legal advice to support those who cannot afford to pay themselves.

However the sector has faced a near decade of sustained cuts and underfunding, leaving many areas of the country without legal support.

The pandemic has only heightened these problems, with many issues around employment, benefits, housing and more coming into stark focus.

We caught up with those at South West London Law Centres – a group of legal aid centres across South West London – to hear about the reality of work in the sector and the urgent reforms needed.

You can read the full story here.

Image courtesy of South West London Law Centres