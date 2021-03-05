Croydon Council urges night-time businesses to apply for £10,000 grant

Croydon businesses hit by Covid-19 are being urged by the council to apply for a new £10,000 grant funded by the Government.

Businesses in Croydon, such as pubs, restaurants, nightclubs, sports clubs, theatres, and independent cinemas that were forced to close during the latest national lockdown and previous restrictions can now apply for the grant to help with their running costs.

To be able to apply for the grant, businesses must pay a monthly mortgage or rent, have been active on January 5th, 2021, and prove that their premises would open to paying customers at 9pm for at least five days a week.

Councillor Manju Shahul-Hameed, cabinet member for economic recovery and skills, said: “Croydon’s vibrant and varied night-time economy has been hit particularly hard by the national lockdown and the tiered Covid-19 restrictions, so I hope eligible businesses apply for this new grant.

“Our council staff have been working hard to make sure that every eligible local business gets the grant help they need as quickly as possible, so I urge you to apply if your business qualifies for this new help for Croydon’s evening economy.”

The money is available on a first-come, first-served basis to eligible businesses that open in the evenings and night-times.

Croydon Council will assess each application received within 20 working days, and if successful the applicants will receive the funding within the next seven working days after that.

Businesses that have applied and received funding from the first phase of the Additional Restrictions Grant scheme or the current phase two can still apply for this one if they are eligible.

Businesses can also apply even if they have received funding from the Local Restrictions Support Grant Scheme, the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme or the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme.

Featured image credit: Eagleash via Wikipedia Commons under CC BY-SA 4.0 license