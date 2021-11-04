Lambeth Liberal Democrats campaign to end violence against women and girls

The Lambeth Liberal Democrats are inviting women and girls who live or work in the borough to share their experiences of sexual harassment, abuse and violence via an anonymous survey.

The survey aims to understand how prevalent violence against women and girls is in Lambeth, and what women believe needs to be done to eliminate it.

It will seek to establish levels of trust and confidence in the Metropolitan police to protect women and girls.

The survey will remain open until Saturday 11 December.

Lead writer of the survey and Lib Dem activist Donna Harris said: “Every woman and girl in Lambeth must be free to live their life without fear of harassment and violence.

“In light of recent events in Lambeth and London, we know so much more needs to be done. For too long women and girls have suffered in silence.

“We feel ashamed and embarrassed so rarely discuss or say what happens to us. We are living with the thought that no one will listen and nothing will be done.

“We quietly adapt our lives from a very young age to avoid unwanted attention to try to keep ourselves safe from the opposite sex – this is not acceptable!

“That is why we are asking women and girls in Lambeth to share their experiences so we can change the narrative and take back control of our lives.”

At the Liberal Democrats’ Federal Conference in September, members passed a motion calling on the Conservative government to do more to tackle violence against women and girls.

This included improving public awareness and education, training for frontline staff, increased funding for the justice system to clear backlogs and better support for marginalised groups such as LGBT+ women and immigrants.

It also included an independent commission to monitor progress, demands for the UK Government to ratify the Istanbul Convention*, recognising misogyny as a hate crime and legislating to make public sexual harassment a criminal offence.

Doug Buist, Chair of Lambeth Liberal Democrats, added: “Ending violence against women and girls in our communities must be a political priority at all levels from local to national and international.

“The fact that only 42% of rapes are reported to the police is a stark indicator of how we have left women unsupported in this struggle – this is an issue for all of us.

“We must ensure from an early age that our children grow up understanding consent and that councils can provide the resources needed to support women’s refuges.

“The UK Government must lead by ratifying the Istanbul Convention and bringing in necessary legislation.

“We need to act urgently to protect the freedoms of girls and women.”

FACTS: Facts and notes on sexual assault, harassment and violence towards women

The survey can be completed at the address below and all responses will be anonymous: www.lambethlibdems.org.uk/end_violence_against_women_and_girls

The full text of motion F46: Ending Violence Against Women and Girls passed at the Liberal Democrat Federal Conference in September 2021 can be read here.

*The Istanbul Convention is a human rights treaty promoted by the Council of Europe to set comprehensive standards to prevent and combat violence against women and domestic violence. It was adopted by the Committee of Ministers in April 2011.

The UK is one of 10 countries not to have ratified the Convention and the only western European country not to do so.