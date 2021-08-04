South west London apprentices shortlisted for apprenticeship awards

Apprentices in several south west London boroughs have secured nominations for four out of five the 2021 London Borough Apprenticeship Awards.

The awards seek to celebrate the impact that apprentices have within local government in London, and will be held virtually in an online celebration this September.

La’Jay Taylor from Croydon and Ladan Mohamud from Hammersmith & Fulham have been nominated for best contribution by a new apprentice.

Nominations for best progression by an apprentice include Busayo Epega from Hammersmith & Fulham and Harry Passman from Croydon.

Best apprentice working in the supply chain or schools include Hayat Hasan from Kingston and Riccardo Hoyte from Wandsworth.

Hammersmith & Fulham’s Taz Taylor has been nominated for the Andy Scott award for best manager or mentor.

Councillor Clare Coghill, London Councils’ Executive Member for Skills and Employment, said: “The London Borough Apprenticeship Awards highlight the diversity of apprentices across London local government in terms of industry, age and background and shine a spotlight on those individuals who have excelled in their chosen field of work and in giving back to London’s communities.

“Job opportunities have been severely hit over the last 18 months. Borough apprenticeships are a vital opportunity to grow skills that London’s diverse communities urgently need to recover and flourish as we reach the final stages of the pandemic.”

The full nomination list can be found at: https://www.londoncouncils.gov.uk/node/38898

Featured image credit: London Borough Apprenticeship