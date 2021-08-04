Balham Railway Bridge to be restored by Network Rail after petition

Balham Railway Bridge is being restored after campaigning by local residents, councillors and Tooting’s MP.

Wandsworth Conservatives launched a petition to repaint the bridge, install up-lighting to show off the fine metal work, repaint the metal columns and repair the pigeon netting.

Lots of signatures collected for our petition for @networkrail to restore Balham High Road Bridge to its former glory and make sure Balham has the gateway to the south it deserves! 💙 🌉 #balham #balhambridge



Add your signature below 👇 https://t.co/LuZwN5U8y3 pic.twitter.com/Ja3I170o0t — Lucy Mowatt (@lucymowatt) July 17, 2021

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, Labour MP for Tooting and Shadow Cabinet Member for Mental Health, also lobbied Network Rail for the restoration project.

She noted that the company had already committed to a £2.6 million investment to restore Balham Station itself by reducing the gaps between the trains and platforms, refurbishing the platforms, and repairing the drainage and platform canopies.

Last week I wrote to Network Rail to press for the restoration of the very tired looking Balham Railway Bridge.



Swift action was taken, and the bridge now has its first coat of paint!



I'm so delighted to have supported the @BalhamBeautify volunteers with this. Great teamwork. pic.twitter.com/pybHPRiFg9 — Dr Rosena Allin-Khan 💙 (@DrRosena) July 21, 2021

She told SWL: “Balham Railway Bridge is a prominent and important feature of our local community. Unfortunately, in recent years, the bridge’s grandeur has sadly faded beyond all recognition.



“The volunteers behind Beautify Balham raised this important issue with me. I wrote to Network Rail with the group’s suggestions and they’ve already taken swift action as part of Balham Station renovations – the bridge has had its first coat of paint!



“Myself and other residents are delighted to see the bridge returned to its former glory.”

Repainting the Balham Railway Bridge: first lick of paint on the columns. Photo credit: Ella Sagar

Beautify Balham, a new council-funded community website that promotes cleaner and greener neighbourhoods in the area, campaigned for the bridge’s refurbishment alongside its tree planting, gardening, litter picking and other beautifying projects.

Beautify Balham founder Jean Millar said: “It has been an ongoing issue for over a year so it’s really good news that they have started to repaint it and our campaigning has achieved something.”

“It forms a focal point in Balham being visible from all angles as you approach and leave the town. It doesn’t showcase Balham in a good light at all with peeling paint and grubby, rusting columns.



“There are two other bridges in Balham: on Bedford Hill and Boundaries Road, so these now need the same attention.”

A sign in front of the bridge says that works will be continuing for approximately eight weeks from 1st June with some lane closures in that time.

Balham Railway Bridge refurbishment works. Photo credit: Ella Sagar

For more information on the works on the bridge, you can visit Network Rail’s website or call its community relations team on our 24-Hour Helpline 03457 11 41 41.