London NHS heroes recognised in New Year honours list

The hard work and dedication of London NHS staff was recognised in 2021’s New Year Honours.

A midwife, virologist and radiographer were awarded alongside more than 30 other health service workers across the city.

London’s healthcare staff have received honours for services across midwifery, intensive care medicine, inclusion and the Covid-19 response, closing a year in which over 15 million first, second and third Covid vaccine doses have been delivered to Londoners thanks to the commitment of NHS staff, volunteers and partners across the capital.

The heroes from South West London include:

Victoria Cochrane, Director of Midwifery at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, who was awarded an MBE for services to Midwifery.

Also, Prof Shakeel Qureshi, Paediatric Cardiologist at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, who was awarded a Knighthood (KB) for services to Paediatric Cardiology and Charity.

Andrew Ridley, Regional Director for the NHS in London, said: “All staff in London have gone above and beyond this year, from treating patients in the capital’s hospitals and communities, to delivering the life-saving vaccines to Londoners in the city’s museums, stadiums, pharmacies, GP surgeries and places of worship.

“It is great to see the breadth of the brilliant work our staff do reflected in the honours awarded, and I want to congratulate every one of those receiving recognition today for their relentless commitment and innovation to protect and improve the health of all Londoners, especially during the last two years.”

A number of the capital’s staff were recognised for their service during the COVID pandemic, while others are recognised for a career in which they have made a significant difference to care provided – both for their own patients and nationally as leaders in their fields.