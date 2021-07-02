South west London in-home care business wins Best International Office

A south west London in-home care service has been labelled the best of its group in the world as it won “Best International Office” at a virtual conference.

Entrepreneur Hammad Cheema launched the west London Visiting Angels to combat elderly loneliness in March last year, just days before the first lockdown.

Visiting Angels describe themselves as one of the UK’s first carer-centric organisations and offer clients the option to be matched with the carer that is best for them, furthering the personal experience that they provide.

As well as winning the award Best International Office, the west London care service also received a GOOD rating from the Care Quality Commission, scoring OUTSTANDING in one of the areas graded.

VIRTUAL CELEBRATIONS: Visiting Angels

Cheema said: “All too often, care staff are paid minimum wage, given very little support and just generally not treated very well.

“I have an elderly parent myself, so I know how important it is to be able to have confidence that person coming into your home is genuinely caring, reliable and trustworthy- if I’d be happy for someone to look after my own mother, then I’m happy for them to look after our clients.”

Cheema, who is Managing Director of Visiting Angels, left his successful corporate career in order to launch the business to help others.

Dave Ritterling, Senior Vice President of Global Operations for Visiting Angels, said: “Hammad and his excellent management team embody everything that an excellent care provider should be.

“His care business values its care staff and ensures that well motivated and educated carers can therefore deliver excellent care.

“We have over 700 franchises from across the world and Hammad is simply one of the very best.”

Visiting Angels provides more than 450 care hours per week to local clients and they’re looking to increase this.

The company also offers free telephone calls to people over 70 who are feeling vulnerable or lonely.

The West London service stretches across Ealing, Brentford, Hanwell, Acton, Chiswick, Richmond, Hammersmith, Fulham, Kensington & Chelsea, Westminster, Putney, Wimbledon and other west & south west London areas.

If you’re wanting advice on finding a carer you can call Visiting Angels on 0203 143 8878.

Featured image credit: Visiting Angels