Five young students reach finals of Shell Bright Ideas Challenge

Five students from Isleworth reached the finals of the Shell Bright Ideas Challenge after they were voted the best team in London, beating 130 other schools in the city.

The students, from Isleworth & Syon School, will have the chance to win £2,500 for the school to support science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education.

Shell’s Bright Ideas Challenge asks students aged 11-14 to create ideas for the cities of the future with the aim of them being powered to be lively, healthy and clean places to live.

Headteacher Euan Ferguson said: “I am very proud of the students that entered this challenge.

“They are creative thinkers, they have worked hard and deserve to win this prize. It also shows why after-school clubs are so important for us in school.”

Pupils Hafidh Abdalla, Kaname Asaki, Nishant Brahmbhatt, Gursharan Singh and Raphael Wreford redesigned the London Bus, creating a new, modular system of small spherical-shaped buses that can be joined together to carry more passengers.

The school described how they replaced traditional metal bodypanels for sustainable 3D-printed materials and also used a hydrogen fuel cell as a power source.

Lee Elliston, Design Technology teacher, said: “This competition has been a fantastic way to get the students engaged in real-world issues that actually affect them, all seen through the prism of STEM.

“Our boys did a fantastic job of expressing their ideas in a way that showcases their creativity and ingenuity.”

In their announcement of the competition, Shell said: “After a challenging year, it has been great to see so many fantastic entries to the competition.”

The Shell Bright Ideas final will take place virtually on the 12th July.

Featured image credit: Isleworth & Syon School



