Couple raise £16,000 to feed night shift staff at south west London hospitals

A couple helping to feed frontline NHS staff working night shifts at hospitals in south west London have raised over £16,000.

Joe Colairo, 55, and Annabelle Colairo, 51, set up the fundraiser in aid of The Friends of The Chelsea And Westminster Hospital after being asked by a consultant friend at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital to help.

The aim of the fundraiser is to provide food for the night shift staff on the ITU wards who have no food available to them during exhausting 12-14 hour shifts.

Mrs Colairo said: “It feels absolutely amazing to know that we are making a difference to the remarkable NHS staff.

“Their feedback gives us an insight into the horrors they are experiencing and if we can make a difference to them, there is no better reward.

“There were so many campaigns to help those staff working during the day, but none for those working at night, so we decided to do something to help them and to say thank you in a way that we knew best, with food.”

Mr and Mrs Colairo together with their family, run a café and catering company called Masters on Blackfriars Road, London and a team of volunteers have provided food to various hospitals including Chelsea and Westminster, The Royal London and Epsom General.

The feedback received from the NHS staff about the food being delivered has been positive with one hospital worker highlighting the huge morale boost it has given all the staff.

Mrs Colairo said: “We provide balanced, delicious, healthy and nutritious hot meals and offer a meat and vegetarian option every evening to cater for all.”

Over 5,500 meals have been provided so far which include pizza, red thai curry and rotisserie chicken with roast potatoes.

Mrs Colairo added that they will continue to provide the meals for as long as they are financially able, which has been possible so far with the support from family and friends.

To donate to the fundraiser, click here.

You can also read about people raising money to send NHS staff chocolate bars here.