Lambeth residents are campaigning for the council to return to the committee system of local governance.

The call comes after campaigners in Sheffield achieved the same thing earlier this year.

Ben Rymer, leader of the #LambethRef2022 campaign, said: “The council should be more resident-centred, and it should be more able to actually involve people in decision-making.”

The group is seeking signatures on its petition to call a referendum.

