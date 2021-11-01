Bonfire Night fireworks display returns to Kingston this weekend

An annual fireworks display is set to return to Kingston RFC this Bonfire Night weekend, after being postponed last year due to COVID-19.

The event has been organised by the rugby club and will take place on Saturday 6 November, with gates opening at 18:00 for the show at 20:00.

Aiming to bring the Kingston community back together again, the club will host live music, refreshments and food.

Kingston RFC captain Aidan Hamilton, 31, said: “After a tough turbulent 18 months, it will be good to see people out enjoying themselves.

“It feels good to know that people are able to come down and enjoy the fireworks and see what we have to offer.

“We’ve been running the fireworks night down the rugby club for a few years now so it’s nice to be able to carry on the tradition.”

The club has hosted successful firework events since 2014 and always expects a good turn out.

BACK WITH A BANG: The event was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid, but previously had been held since 2014

During 2020 the club had some renovations to improve the bar and patio area, and they are looking forward to utilising the space to serve the community at the event.

The food is a BBQ including burgers and hotdogs, accepting cash only and the bar will serve alcohol along with a tea and coffee stand.

Any ticket sales will go towards funding the evening and if they are fortunate to make a profit, the money will go back into the club to upkeep and improve their facilities.

COVID-19 disrupted a lot of communal gatherings last year so the club sees the event as a good opportunity to get a glimpse of normality.

Club members and parents of the junior players have volunteered to help arrange the event.

U13s coach Rory Bartlett, 48, said: “The fireworks is a superb family event and definitely on the calendar for a lot of families now.

“The last few displays have seen a real uplift in popularity. It’s a good night out, and we all need that.

“The importance of the fireworks is shown in attendance, it’s busy, it’s well organised, and it’s safe, it’s a genuinely cool display.

“It’s a major fund-raiser for the club and to have it staged helps secure our future, improves facilities and raises our profile locally.”

Having played for the club, Rory finds the event an important way to bring the community and rugby family together.

Tickets are currently being sold at a range of nearby shops which include, Aron’s Barber Shop, Powerhouse Fitness and Surrey Fish and Meat.

The price is £10 on the night for an adult and £5 for a child (16 and under), you can prepay for a family ticket (£20) which enters two adults and two children.

Further details can be found on Facebook: