Twickenham set for six weekends of railway disruption starting late August

Twickenham is set for six weekends of railway disruption after Network Rail announced there would be major work done around Twickenham station from Sunday 22 August.

The works will continue every Saturday and Sunday until 10 October, and will see bus services replacing trains around Twickenham, with Network Rail advising customers to check services before they travel.

Three sets of points are to be replaced at Twickenham Junction, just west of Twickenham station, which Network Rail claim is crucial for the reliability of the South Western Railway (SWR) services to Reading and Windsor & Eton Riverside that run through the station.

Alan Penlington, SWR’s customer experience director, said: “With such a long series of closures, I realise these works will mean disruption for our customers; however, replacement buses will be in operation wherever lines need to be closed.

“As customers return to the railway, it’s important that these works take place to improve the performance and reliability of the network for years to come. I’d like to thank customers for their patience and remind anyone who’s traveling to plan ahead to see if their journey is affected.”

Mark Killick, Network Rail’s Wessex route director, said: “This programme of work will boost reliability at a very important junction, where trains run through to Reading and Windsor & Eton Riverside and also access the Strawberry Hill depot.

“Six weekends of work does mean that our customers and those living near the railway will experience some disruption, for which we apologise.

“Having analysed travel patterns in the area during the week and at weekends, we believe this minimises the impact as much as possible while allowing us to deliver the work that, once complete, means better journeys for everyone.”

Over 500 yards of conductor rail, which provide power to trains, will also be renewed to improve reliability on the busy route, the company said.

A full schedule of replacement bus services is below:

Sunday 22 August : Buses replace trains between Richmond and Hounslow and between Richmond and Teddington

: Buses replace trains between Richmond and Hounslow and between Richmond and Teddington Saturday 28 to Monday 31 August (August Bank Holiday weekend) : Buses replace trains between Richmond and Hounslow and between Richmond and Teddington

: Buses replace trains between Richmond and Hounslow and between Richmond and Teddington Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 September: Buses replace trains between Richmond and Hounslow and between Richmond and Teddington

Buses replace trains between Richmond and Hounslow and between Richmond and Teddington Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 September: Buses replace trains between Richmond or Barnes and Feltham and between Twickenham and Teddington

Buses replace trains between Richmond or Barnes and Feltham and between Twickenham and Teddington Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 September : Buses replace trains between Feltham and Barnes and between Twickenham and Teddington

: Buses replace trains between Feltham and Barnes and between Twickenham and Teddington Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 October: Buses replace trains between Feltham and Barnes and between Twickenham and Teddington

Network Rail also warned that whilst on some days, rail shuttle services will operate between London Waterloo and Richmond, other services may be diverted or cancelled.

They encourage people to check before they travel with SWR or National Rail Enquiries.

Further information can be found here and updates will be provided on Network Rail’s Wessex route Twitter account, @NetworkRailWssx.

Featured image provided by Network Rail