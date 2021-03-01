Idling Action London urges drivers to switch off their engines

Idling Action London is urging drivers to switch off their engines to protect people’s health, and the environment.

The City of London Corporation and 30 London local authorities and joined forces in an effort to drive down toxic air pollution.

Part of this action is the ‘Engine Off, Every Stop’ campaign, which used posters, radio and socials to petition drivers to stop idling, which is when drivers leave their engine running when their car is stationary or parked.

Idling emits pollutants including nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter linked to asthma, heart disease, chronic bronchitis and cancer.

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, said: “Engine idling is completely unnecessary and threatens the health of anyone close by.

“Air pollution is not just a central London problem, which is why I’m glad London boroughs have joined this call to promote ‘Engine Off, Every Stop’.”

Kensington and Chelsea Council is in the process of installing new air quality equipment around the borough.

This will include four mobile air quality sensors and a new fixed monitor at the Natural History Museum to monitor PM 2.5 particles which, due to their size, bypass the nose and throat to penetrate deep into the lungs.

They also gave out 977 idling action leaflets and saw 100% of drivers switch off their engines when asked to do so.

Councillor Johnny Thalassites, lead member for environment, said: “Idling Action Week is a chance to remind drivers to switch off their engines to improve air quality.

“We have set ambitious targets to better our air quality and cut carbon emissions in the borough.

“From working with schools to cut pollution around playgrounds, to helping communities to generate clean energy with solar panels, we’re taking steps to safeguard our environment for future generations.”

The Idling Action Project was started in 2016, led by the City of London Corporation and the London Borough of Camden, and it aims to educate motorists and pedestrians by working with schools, businesses and local authorities.

