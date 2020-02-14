New website showcases the sights and sounds of Clapham Junction

By Danielle Manning

February 14 2020, 17.30

Follow @SW_Londoner

A new website showcasing Clapham Junction’s many attractions went live this week.

Described as the official guide to the area, visitclaphamjunction.com is an easy-to-use site that will feature upcoming events, local offers, and a handy A-Z of businesses and services.

The online platform is part of a Business Improvement District (BID) initiative to highlight Clapham Junction’s firm favourites and shine a light on hidden gems, in an effort to support local businesses and attract visitors to the area.

The Junction boasts the fashionable Northcote road, the independent businesses of St John’s Hill and a thriving restaurant and bar scene around Battersea Rise and it is hoped the site will help make these spots even more popular.

Those on the hunt for a good night out in The Junction won’t be disappointed.

Current events advertised include an Apres-Ski themed club night with the Archer Ski Club and nostalgic Clueless movie night at the Clapham Grand.

Local businesses voted in 2018 to form a BID to maximise potential opportunities for the wider town centre and establish it as a major destination.

In June 2019, the not-for-profit company, The Clapham Junction Business Improvement District Ltd, was launched.

The Junction BID is responsible designing projects to improve the trading environment for businesses, improve the shopping experience for residents and visitors and to drive tourism.

There are plans to launch an app in March that will offer loyalty schemes and exclusive deals for Junction employees.

Anthony Laban, chair of The Junction BID, said: “We’re delighted to deliver a new consumer-facing website that really reflects the personality of Clapham Junction and its surrounding environs, while delivering powerful functionality.”