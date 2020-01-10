By Emily Garbutt

January 13 2020, 12.13

Croydon’s social care services will receive increased funding after the council purchased two properties in the borough.

Croydon Council will receive rental income of around £330,000 to spend on frontline services after a £14million investment in premises in Waddon and New Addington.

Councillor Simon Hall, cabinet member for finance and resources said: “Croydon, over the years, has seen a 75% cut in government funding. As a local authority, there are huge pressures on children’s and adult social care.”

The property on Waddon’s Imperial Way is occupied by builders’ merchants Selco while medical supplies specialists Healthcare Alliance are the current tenants on New Addington’s Vulcan Way.

These latest acquisitions come after Croydon Council bought The Colonnades retail and leisure park on Purley Way for £53 million in 2019.

The Colonnades’ 12 on-site businesses are set to provide an annual income of around £1.4 million to spend on frontline services.

Councillor Hall added: “What we don’t want to do is take things down to the statutory minimum like in other parts of the country – we’re seeking to increase funding instead.”

He said this form of income allowed the council to look after vulnerable people without taking away funds from universal services, such as housing and transport.

According to a 2019 survey conducted by the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (ADASS), £7.7 billion has been cut from adult social care budgets in England since 2010.

“This situation has a very real and damaging effect on the day-to-day lives of people who need and provide care,” ADASS said in its annual survey.

Adult social care is the support provided to adults with disabilities or physical or mental illnesses.

Children’s social care includes support for disabled children and children in foster care, as well as protecting children from harm.

