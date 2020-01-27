By Abigail Cutler

January 27 2020, 11.10

Follow @SW_Londoner

The Blue Cross animal hospital on Merton High Street closed temporarily for refurbishment on January 17.

The refurbishment work is set to improve the reception, dispensary and other public areas, and a brand-new operating theatre and exotics kennel is being built.

The charity hopes these changes will improve customer service and privacy for their clients.

Practice manager Louise Newman said: “Our hospital is 20 years old, so these improvements will help to improve the experience of our pets and clients in our reception and clinical areas.

“The exotics kennel will help us to ensure small animals such as rabbits and guinea pigs have a safe and secure area during their stay with us.”

The hospital is due to re-open in March after six weeks of work.

While it is closed, the Blue Cross Merton team are offering a limited number of routine appointments at a local pop-up clinic.

For complex appointments, operations and emergencies, pet owners can visit the Blue Cross hospital on Hugh Street, Victoria.

To book a routine appointment or order medication for pets, owners can call the Merton team on 0300 777 1810.

In an emergency, call the Blue Cross Victoria hospital on 0300 777 1890.

Feature image: Owen Lucas/Flickr