A personal trainer from Henley-on-Thames is transforming people’s lives by educating them on the gut microbiome.

Rachael Dobson, 53, has coached more than 100 people to better health by teaching them to balance the bacteria found living in the gut.

Ms Dobson said: “Shortly after I turned 48 I was very unwell with chronic fatigue and muscle pain.

“I struggled to walk and was even waking up at night from my own yelping due to the severity of the pain.

“Three weeks after I took part in the Synergy Worldwide programme in order to improve my gut health, my brain clarity, sleeping patterns and chronic fatigue started to improve.

“I was one of the first people in the UK to take part in the Synergy Worldwide programme and it has changed my life.

“I was told I would have to give up my job as a personal trainer which I am so passionate about, but luckily I never had to.”

Scientists have identified the importance of the gut microbiome in improving people’s energy levels, happiness, mental health, clarity of thinking and sleeping patterns.

Around 90% of serotonin, known as the happiness hormone, is found in the gut which is also linked to the brain.

Susan Grundy, 53, a client of Ms Dobson said: “The new year is a fresh start for me to take positive action with gut health.”

She added: “Throughout the winter period, since being trained by Rachael, I have noticed a huge difference in my all-round health and mental state.

“I genuinely believe in investing in improving your gut health. Resetting the gut was everything to me. It’s not about being perfect it’s about doing what’s best for you.”

At an event this week, Ms Dobson told the audience about the gut microbiome and helped raised awareness for autoimmune diseases by collecting money for the Ben vs Duchenne cause.

The fundraiser was started by Alex Clarke, whose six-year-old son Ben was diagnosed with the genetic condition Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, in order to raise money for Ben’s needs.

FIGHTING SPIRIT: Ben Clarke, 6, sporting a new haircut

The majority of children with Duchenne do not live past the age of 20 and in the next few years Ben will lose the ability to walk and breathe independently.

Every wall in the house will be knocked down for Ben’s safety and he will also need a £25,000 wheelchair.

Mr Clarke said: “We have been absolutely blown away by people’s support and generosity towards Ben, including Rachael Dobson who has been a huge help for spreading awareness.

“I launched Ben vs Duchenne as a platform for social awareness in order to educate people about a very rare genetic condition and I am so proud of Ben’s resilience.

“You really can pull on people’s heart strings when you have a personal story to tell.”

A portion money raised by Ben vs Duchenne goes to Duchenne UK, the UK’s leading charity for research into Duchenne Muscular dystrophy.

Over the past six years Duchenne UK has raised over £15million to accelerate research to find a treatment for the degenerative genetic condition.