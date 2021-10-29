Satanism: misconceptions dispelled on Halloween

The Global Order of Satan was formed in 2018 and describes itself as a progressive, independent, non-theistic Satanic ministry.

With branches in 12 countries, the order has reached some of the world’s most religious countries, from Brazil to Poland, from Israel to Slovakia.

Built on an ideology rooted in courage, compassion, science and the self, members of the order seek to create an inclusive environment in which everyone is free and equal.

There are a lot of misconceptions around satanism that the Global Order aim to dispel, and these are most prevalent around Halloween.

SWL spoke with the chaplain and two members of the UK branch of the order about their satanic plans for this Halloween.