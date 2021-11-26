Climate anxiety plagues millions as COP26 criticised for lack of disability inclusion

Climate anxiety is gripping millions as activists express discontent over the COP26 world climate summit in Glasgow, which ended on 13 November.

The UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed 43 percent of people in Great Britain felt very or somewhat anxious about the environment’s future in the month prior to a 6–17 October survey.

Just 20 percent felt somewhat unanxious or not at all anxious.

CLIMATE ANXIETY: Question and data: Office for National Statistics. Contains public sector information licensed under the Open Government Licence v3.0.

The figures were released on 5 November as humanity watched on at COP26, the 26th annual UN Climate Change Conference.

But the efforts world leaders made to prevent severe climate change by avoiding a global temperature rise of above 1.5C have not calmed everyone.

Suzanne Savage reveals the powerful emotions she feels about climate change and why she was at the Rise and Rebel March. Video credit: Nick McAlpin

Extinction Rebellion (XR) activist Suzanne Savage, 54, a teacher training lecturer living in Worcestershire, was in Glasgow for the summit.

She said: “They’ve made a few improved pledges to pretend like they’re acting but those pledges are a plaster on a gaping wound and they’re not enough.”

Featured image credit: Nick McAlpin