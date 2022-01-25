WATCH: Social enterprise helps people dance through the pandemic to tackle loneliness

Not even a global pandemic can stop the residents of a care home in Croydon as they continue to keep the music alive.

The residents of Oak Lodge care home are among over 5000 people across care and community settings who have been learning Hip Hop dances.

Social enterprise The Blair Academy aims to use hip hop to bring health, happiness, and well-being to the lives of people to combat loneliness as well as improve their physical and mental health.

Founder and CEO of The Blair Academy Charlie Blair, 27, from Walthamstow, told SWL: “Hip Hop is considered quite a youthful thing.

“It definitely turns heads when they see that older adults are getting involved.”

After being homeless at the age of 19, Charlie Blair founded The Blair Academy in June 2018.

According to the social enterprise, loneliness affects over 9 million people in the UK, posing the same health risks as smoking 15 cigarettes per day.

