Isleworth community hosts festive cocktail masterclass

McCarthy Stone is the UK’s leading manager and developer of retirement communities, one of which is Beck House in Isleworth, which hosted a Christmas-themed cocktail demonstration on 15 December.

Members of the public were invited to join Beck House homeowners to celebrate the festive period, as well as to raise a glass to the Isleworth community.

A professional mixologist demonstrated the art of making a variety of yuletide cocktails, showing guests how to elevate their favourite beverages, while also offering tasters to all in attendance.

As well as providing entertainment for current home-owners, the event gave potential new residents the opportunity to take a tour of the development, and to experience the lifestyle Beck House has to offer.