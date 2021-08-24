Living with endometriosis

Endometriosis is a condition that affects one in ten women, causing chronic pain and can even lead to life-altering organ failure.

The condition sees tissue similar to that found in the womb to be growing on other parts of the body.

Diagnosis takes on average 7-10 years in which time the severity of the condition may have increased.

South West Londoner spoke to two women who are living with the condition and campaigning to raise awareness and increase funding.

You can read Candice and Dionne’s story here.