VIDEO: Londoners turn to gardening therapy to combat isolation

In a year of a social deprivation, many isolated Londoners have discovered the joys of gardening and horticulture therapy right on their doorstep, and the abundance of benefits it can bring.

Thrive is a gardening charity with over 40 years experience of social and therapeutic horticulture (STH), and its head office can be found in Battersea Park.

Its mission is to use gardening to bring about positive changes in the lives of people living with disabilities or ill health, or who are isolated, disadvantaged or vulnerable.

We spoke to Mark Lang, a representative of Thrive, about the benefits of horticulture therapy, and how the social elements of Thrive’s gardening programmes can benefit the mental wellbeing of those who are isolated and vulnerable.

Oli Hatton is the CEO of Walworth Garden, another gardening charity in south London that has stayed open during the UK’s third national lockdown.

Oli spoke to SWLondoner about Walworth Garden’s eight-week gardening programme, and the benefits communion with the soil and nature can provide.