The silent soldiers: stories from our young carers

Finding yourself in a position where you have to care for someone can happen at any moment in your life.

It’s not usually a choice, but an obligation and a desire to help someone you love.

For many, that can happen before the age of 18.

It has been estimated that there are around 800,000 people between the ages of 5-17 who are caring for someone in the UK.

They are often hidden in society, with few confiding in their teachers or friends.

It has become clear through research and surveys, that the act of caring for a loved one at such a young age can have a significant impact on mental health issues with feelings of isolation, depression and anxiety.

It’s important when looking into the emotionally taxing topic of carers under 18, that carers from the ages of 18-25 are considered equally.

They are referred to as young adult carers and often carry out identical tasks to the young carers.

Click here to read stories from young carers.

Cover photo by Josh Appel on Unsplash