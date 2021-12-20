Volunteers needed  in London to  help  the homeless  this Christmas

National homelessness charity Crisis is calling on people across London to volunteer at their Christmas services this year to provide companionship and support for the homeless at one of the toughest times of year.

The charity urgently needs self-confessed ‘night owls’ in and around London to provide in-person support through the night for guests at its Christmas services.

It also needs people with a background in providing support and advice who can provide remote telephone assistance to people experiencing homelessness across Britain over the festive period.

Every year, Crisis runs services across Britain to provide accommodation, food, companionship over Christmas, and an introduction to Crisis’ year-round services to help people take their first steps out of homelessness.

Volunteering opportunities are now available, and the charity is calling for:

Hotel Night Assistants

People who are able to fill at least two-night shifts over the period between 22 December – 5 January to welcome guests, deliver meals, connect guests to vital services and provide a friendly ear.

Sign up here.

Ian Richards, Head of Christmas at Crisis said: “Crisis’ work is year-round, but when it comes to our Christmas services, it’s down to the generosity of our fantastic volunteers that we’re able to provide a safe and supportive place for those with nowhere else to go to over Christmas.

“Over the week, the chance to chat, relax and rest in a safe and comfortable environment does wonders for a person’s sense of connection and wellbeing.

“This in turn helps encourage people to engage with the support services and start their journey out of homelessness.”

Telephone Advice Workers

People with experience in housing and homelessness, immigration, benefits and welfare rights, women’s rights and family or criminal law to volunteer between 24 December – 4 January to provide practical telephone advice and support to help people take their first steps out of homelessness.

Sign up here.

All volunteers also receive full online training and ongoing support from a designated Remote Advice Manager and will have access to a phone system which protects volunteer privacy.

Richards added: “Telephone support is a lifeline for our clients at Crisis, providing practical support to help people take their first steps out of homelessness and introduce them to our year-round services.

“This year, our volunteering spaces are filling up quickly, but we still desperately need advice workers and night shift volunteers to help us ensure we can provide practical support to all who need it so please do sign up if you can!”

Crisis is taking every precaution to make sure that its hotels are COVID secure and in line with current Government guidelines.

All volunteers will also be encouraged to complete a lateral flow test before each shift.

Photo credit: Tom Parsons via Unsplash