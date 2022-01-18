Life
Cycling in the capital

Cycling is getting more and more popular, yet London’s streets are still seeing thousands of accidents each year, with almost 4,800 cyclist casualties in 2020.

Following a consistent rise over the past two decades, cycling has seen a considerable spike in popularity in London since the Covid-19 pandemic.

With this rise, however, the number of accidents involving cyclists has also increased, following a dip in 2019.

Infrastructure is essential, as the latest National Travel Attitudes Survey found that off-road and segregated cycle paths, safer roads, and well-maintained road surfaces are the most important factors in encouraging people to cycle more.

