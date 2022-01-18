Cycling in the capital

Cycling is getting more and more popular, yet London’s streets are still seeing thousands of accidents each year, with almost 4,800 cyclist casualties in 2020.

Following a consistent rise over the past two decades, cycling has seen a considerable spike in popularity in London since the Covid-19 pandemic.

With this rise, however, the number of accidents involving cyclists has also increased, following a dip in 2019.

Infrastructure is essential, as the latest National Travel Attitudes Survey found that off-road and segregated cycle paths, safer roads, and well-maintained road surfaces are the most important factors in encouraging people to cycle more.

