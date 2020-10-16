Barnes Charity Fashion Week continues despite pandemic restrictions

The Annual Barnes Charity Fashion Week has had to cancel its catwalk, but the show continues with a charity fashion trail to highlight Barnes’ best boutiques.

The fashion week looks a little different this year, as the annual Barnes Charity Fashion Show has been cancelled due to social distancing restrictions.

This has not put a stop to the event as organisers have found an alternative way to shine a spotlight on some of Barnes’ best boutiques, as a new Fashion Trail has been established.

This encourages fashionistas to ‘step out to help out’ to visit participating stores on the trail.

FOLLOW THE FASHION: Map of Barnes’ Fashion Week trail. Credit: Barnes Fashion Week

The trail not only promotes Barnes’ valued fashion boutiques, for whom the pandemic restrictions have been especially challenging, but also invites all those on the trail to support local charities.

Annalisa Roveccio, 46, manager of participating boutique Iris said: “Covid of course has changed everything. There’s no comparison between sales this year compared to last. The trail is definitely a positive thing.”

FiSH Neighbourhood Care and St Mary’s Barnes are this year’s chosen charities, and event organisers encourage those on the trail not only to celebrate Barnes’s boutiques but also to donate to these community heroes.

To celebrate Barnes’ fashion scene, participating stores will be running special offers throughout the week and will be donating some of their proceeds to these charities.

The digital content manager for Nina’s boutique, Laura Patosalmi, 31, said: “We are doing our part for charity and donating, it is very lovely, I love the idea. We should continue doing things like this to get people out and about.

“The cancellation of the catwalk hasn’t been ideal of course but thankfully we do have a good community here in Barnes and loyal customers.”

You can find out more about the fashion week here or check out their Instagram.