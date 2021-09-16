There are few cities in the world that can offer you a piece of everything, regardless of what you are looking for.

Be it art, architecture, football, food, London really seems to be able to offer people a little bit of it all.

As such, it’s recommended that everyone should visit the capital city at least once, merely to get a taste of its combination of hustle, bustle, nature and culture, which you would be unable to get anywhere else in the world.

If you still need persuading, here are some of the top reasons why people should visit London.

Enjoy the nightlife

Every street corner you turn in London you will find some variety of pub, club, bar or restaurant.

As such, if you are a night owl, then this is the perfect city for you, providing a huge variety of different places to stop at and have a drink.

These clubs are very diversity when it comes to entertainment as some will have music by the best DJs in the country, others will offer live music and comedy, whilst others still will merely provide a nice environment to have a talk with friends in.

The entertainment does not stop at places to drink either.

Throughout the pandemic there was a huge increase in people who use online gambling apps, such as Cinema Casino, as they offer some of the best online casino UK.

As a result, it’s no surprise that as restrictions lifted, a lot of people wanted to try the real thing. That’s no problem in London, as there is a big number of casinos at which you can try your luck.

Watch Shakespeare at The Globe

London is also famous for its extensive theatre scene.

The West End is incredibly well-renowned for its stellar performances of the likes of Hamilton, Wicked and Les Misérables; however, for a truly unique experience, you should head to The Globe and experience the brilliant works of William Shakespeare.

This version of The Globe has been reconstructed and is an accurate replica of the original Elizabethan playhouse.

It showcases a variety of different talks, tours, exhibitions and of course, its traditional productions.

The Royal Shakespeare Company is actually based in the playwright’s hometown of Stratford-upon-Avon, but they do have a large presence throughout London.

London Fashion Week

Savile Row is without a doubt one of the best places in the world for top-tier tailors, however, it is no longer as exclusive as it used to be when it catered to bankers and royalty.

Instead, due to a shift in the consumer industry, Savile Row is now open to anybody to get measured up.

If you’re looking for inspiration, then in London you will also be able to go and visit the London Fashion Week to get a better understanding as to what the up-and-coming trends in the fashion world are.

Some of the designs that take to this runway are the most vibrant in the world, brought to you by some of the most famous designers, so it is well worth seeing.

Featured image credit: KrakenHammer via Wikipedia under CC 3.0 license