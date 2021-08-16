If you use social media, you may have noted the astronomic rise in astrology related content on your timeline since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Google Trends, searches for ‘birth chart’ and ‘astrology’ both hit five-year peaks in 2020, with professional astrologers around the world reporting that their business flourished under lockdown.

TikTok, another lockdown winner, is also thought to have played a central role in introducing more people to astrology, catapulting its most successful astrological accounts towards internet stardom.

On top of this, studies by the Pew Research Centre found that over 60% of millennials surveyed believed in New Age spirituality, whilst simultaneously being less likely than previous generations to believe in God or view religion as an important part of their life.

So, is this astrological renaissance a lockdown plaything driven by technological advances, or is it something more fundamental and enduring than that?

MYSTIFIED? Watch Medieval Astrologer Anita Chakraburtty decode this chart, predicting what’s in store for the UK in the final three months of 2021. Credit: Anita Chakraburtty.

Featured image credit: Pixabay