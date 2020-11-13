Girls running 50km in November to raise funds for children in poverty

Two young girls from Wandsworth are running a mile a day across November in an effort to raise money for struggling families.

Funds raised by Izzy (six) and Milly (five) will go towards charity Little Village, which donates to families dealing with challenging circumstances such as homelessness and domestic violence.

Izzy said: “We want to give to children who won’t have any Christmas presents.

“Even the tooth fairy raised money for us.”

Izzy is self-isolating and has been running 100 laps around her garden each day until she can leave her home.

Milly, meanwhile, runs with their mum every morning before school and on weekends.

Izzy added: “It is harder doing laps in the garden.

“My baby sister chases me as I run and I do the 100 laps with my mummy who gets very dizzy!

“We’re finding it tiring – it’s freezing!

“But it’s a good reminder to be kind and helpful.”

So far, the two girls have raised £445 of a £300 target.

Even when it is raining, the girls put their coats on and go out running.

Sophia Parker, Chief Executive of Little Village, said: “Thank you Izzy and Milly – among our youngest ever fundraisers!

“We are hugely impressed and grateful for all of their fantastic efforts trying to help children living in poverty enjoy the festive season a little more.

“We’ve seen a huge surge in demand for our support during the pandemic and we’re on track to support 6,000 children this year.”

Little Village are launching their Merry Little Christmas Campaign where we are calling on the public to help provide Christmas gifts for 1,000 babies and children in London.

Rather than accept donated gifts, the charity have launched a new online shop where people can buy gift vouchers due to Covid.

Little Village statistics show that 95,000 children under the age of 5 are living in absolute poverty in London.

Vouchers can be purchased for as little as £5 and all donations will be spent on gift vouchers for Christmas gifts.

The girls have even raised above their target, so will be donating to Glass Door as Izzy is worried about the people without a home in the cold this winter.

You can read more about what Little Village has been up to during lockdown here.