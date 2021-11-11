What Merton is doing to tackle climate change following COP26

Merton has began thinking of many ways to help combat the ever-growing worry of climate change, following the COP26 conference.

Held in Glasgow, the conference is running between 31 October, and ends tomorrow and features many world leaders that are discussing how to help stunt the growth of climate change.

Merton are one of the many boroughs that are making these changes, installing air quality and traffic sensors in priority locations.

Councillor Rebecca Lanning, cabinet member for Adult Social Care and Public Health, said: “Toxic air sadly kills 9,000 people in London every year.

“To tackle air pollution, we are implementing these important measures that will help us make informed decisions based on local transport and air quality data.

“This will also help residents understand what may affect them and the health of their families.”

The sensors were installed around the borough this month to support its ambition to tackle toxic air pollution and make Merton a net-zero borough by 2050.

Net-zero refers to the balance between the amount of greenhouse gas produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere.

The country reaches net-zero when the amount we add is no more than what’s taken away.

The 68 sensors will be the highest number of Breathe London Network sensors across the capital.

The partnership between the GLA and leading academic institution, Imperial College, runs across London and raises awareness of toxic air pollution, enabling boroughs to take decisive action.

Councillor Martin Whelton, cabinet member for Housing, Regeneration and Climate Emergency, said: “Many residents are rightfully concerned about climate change and how it impacts on their lives, especially at a local level.

“By making changes to their lifestyle, we can also work towards becoming a net-zero borough.

“We are inviting people of all backgrounds from across Merton to use their skills and expertise to help us find shared solutions to help tackle climate change.”

For more information, click here.