How the pandemic has impacted adoption in south west London

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there has been a national increase in adoption enquiries with Sky News reporting in December 2020 that enquires have risen by as much as 65% in some agencies across the country.

According to Adopt London South’s head of services, Susana Daus, this trend did not escape south west London.

She said: “There’s certainly been more enquiries, more interest.

“I suppose people are thinking, you know, what am I doing with my life? This is making them think about the meaning of life and what’s important.”

Yet, this increased interest has come at a uniquely challenging time for adoption in south west London.

