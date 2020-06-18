By Francesca Williams

June 18 2020, 20:00

A community-led campaign called upon news organisations to donate column space to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, marking the third anniversary of the tragedy.

Justice4Grenfell (J4G) has worked to obtain justice for the 72 people who died after a fire broke out at Grenfell Tower, a block of residential flats in North Kensington on 14 June 2017.

Determined to put Grenfell back on the news agenda, the campaign produced a digital outline of the tower constructed using the names of the 72 victims, which featured in news columns and billboards across London.

Campaign manager Yvette Williams, 54, said: “We wanted to commit something solely to the 72 and do what we always do which is to keep Grenfell in the public consciousness.”

Social media platforms also came alive with support, with thousands across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter involved in discussion and showing their support.

Yvette said: “We have been quite overwhelmed by it all, we got even more of a response than we were hoping for.”

Three years on, those at J4G state their work and representation of all those affected is essential due to the persistent failure of the government to react sufficiently.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reaffirmed his commitment to uncover the causes of the tragedy, yet people remain disappointed.

The Fire Brigades Union described the government’s failure to reach its target of refurbishing all residential buildings still wrapped in aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding by June 2020 as an ‘utter disgrace’.

Similarly, Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer took to Twitter and commented on the government’s shortcomings, asking what it would take for the Prime Minister to take proper action.

Local artists and organisations in North Kensington also marked the anniversary with a range of creative projects.

A new musical piece ‘No Justice, No Peace’ released by Ladbroke Grove rapper and wordsmith Watusi87 criticised the lack of action, and a spoken word piece ‘Britain’s Minefield’ by poet Shareefa Energy described the buildings still wrapped in flammable cladding as ‘timebombs’.

Solidarity Sports, an organisation supporting children recovering from trauma also produced an emotional film which featured young members remembering friends and family they lost to the fire.