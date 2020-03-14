In the wings: Morley’s is trading out chicken for theatre in support for one man play

By Johnny Percival

March 13 2020

Morley’s chicken franchise is showing its support for a new play, Chicken Burger n Chips, by providing 40 children with free tickets.

The play, written and acted by south Londoner Corey Bovell is based in Lewisham and its branch of Morley’s is at the heart of the play’s story-line.

Shan Selvendran, managing director of Morley’s chicken was delighted to partner up with Mr Bovell.

He said: “Chicken shop culture has been discussed in a lot of badly informed prejudiced media comment, Chicken Burger n Chips pays homage to the real south London and our community.”

The play is set in 2009 and centres around Mr Bovell’s personal experiences growing up and spending time at Morley’s

Mr Bovell highlighted the cultural significance of Morley’s and its links to south London as a key part of the community.

He said: “Morley’s is important to every kid’s life growing up in south east London, everyone has some kind of link or connection to Morley’s.”

The play focuses on issues such as knife crime and gentrification and praises the people and culture of south London.

After a sold out run at the Edinburgh Fringe the production has sold out all four nights of its run at the Brockley Jack Studio Theatre.

Morley’s wanted to provide tickets for children who would have otherwise been unable to attend the production, giving them a chance to witness the positive portrayal of life in south London.

As well as providing the children tickets for the play, Morley’s has given a number of branded props to the production.

Maeve O’Neill from Rue Arts, the production company behind Chicken Burger n Chips, was hugely grateful for Morley’s support.

She said: “To have the support of local businesses is fantastic and helps ensure that this story reaches and resonates with every community in which it’s set.”

Chicken Burger n Chips runs until 14 March at Brockley Jack Studio Theatre.

Photo Credit: Aeveen Barghi