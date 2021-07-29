Wing Day celebrated with offer at new Kingston chicken restaurant

A newly-opened chicken wing restaurant in Kingston is offering discounts today on what it is calling “Wingstop Wing Day.”

Chicken wing fans can sign up to the “Wing Day” offer on the Wingstop UK website today for a £10 discount voucher to use on orders over £20 in Kingston and beyond until 1 August.

The new Wingstop restaurant opened at 105 Clarence Street on 14 July at the site of a former Pizza Hut.

The Kingston site is Wingstop’s 12th restaurant in the UK, along with other sites in London and Reading, and joins more than 1,500 Wingstop locations globally.

🍗 WELCOME TO KINGSTON, @WingstopUK! 🍗



Kingston is Wingstop's 12th UK opening! Founded in Dallas US, their speciality is (you guessed it) chicken wings 'sauced and tossed' in 10 bold flavours.



— In Kingston (@inkingstonuk) July 16, 2021

Tom Grogan, Director of Lemon Pepper Holdings, Wingstop’s UK franchisee, said: “We are excited to be opening our 12th restaurant in a historic town such as Kingston upon Thames.

“I feel Wingstop will be a great addition to the local community.”

A live DJ event led by south London-based Ultrabeam FM was held on 17 July to mark the restaurant’s opening.

Last week Friday & Saturday we took to the decks at the brand new @WingstopUK In Kingston Upon Thames.



What a vibe! Good food & good music.



— ULTRABEAM (@ultrabeamfm) July 19, 2021

Wingstop Wing Day coincides with US National Chicken Wing Day, which has been celebrated annually since 1977.

The first US National Chicken Wing Day was declared in an official proclamation by the City of Buffalo, which claimed thousands of wings were consumed there weekly.

More Wingstop restaurants are planned to open in other locations across the UK later this year.

Featured image credit: Samantha Celera on Flickr