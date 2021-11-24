REVIEW: Bar + Block steakhouse’s seasonal additions perfectly compliment its main attraction

Bar + Block steakhouse’s new seasonal menu is a delightful addition, but the heart of the restaurant remains its top quality steaks, writes SWL Deputy Editor Tom Holmes.

Contemporary steakhouse Bar + Block, which has restaurants in Sutton and Wimbledon amongst others, officially launched its new seasonal menu earlier this month.

The new menu includes a variety of new sides, starters, desserts and drinks, as well as the exciting charcoaled chicken main and a new bone in steak.

We tried a mix of old and new food options, including the delightful Korean chicken wings and garlic flatbread to start, simple options but beautifully executed.

Whilst we both toyed with the charcoaled chicken main course, my colleague and I both came to the same conclusion, that you go to a steakhouse for the steak.

Fortunately, the steak delivered and both of us agreed that it was the show-stopping highlight of the evening.

My colleague had the 8oz sirloin, which she thoroughly loved, whilst I settled on the unique and truly exquisite spiral cut ribeye, marinated and then served with chimichurri, and dressed with samphire.

Samphire, a salty stalk similar to asparagus, was something I’d never even heard of, let along experienced before but it was an absolute treat and an unexpected highlight of the meal.

After our steaks, we were both fully satisfied, but a three course meal isn’t complete without dessert and again we went for a mix of old and new.

The lemon tart was a perfect way for my colleague to finish her meal, whilst I thoroughly enjoyed the New York Cheesecake, a brand new addition to the menu.

The drink selection was as impressive as the food, with multiple excellent wine options and an excellent cocktail section which we sampled and found to be as good as advertised.

Whilst the food is obviously the main reason you go to a restaurant, the atmosphere and location of the Wimbledon restaurant where we visited made us feel instantly at home.

Moreover, the staff were incredibly friendly and accommodating, and the manager was always on hand to make sure that everything ran smoothly.

Overall, Bar + Block steakhouse’s new seasonal menu complimented the existing steak options perfectly, and it absolutely would be recommended.

You can book a table here.