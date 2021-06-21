Sidechick flies from delivery-only to permanent restaurant in Mayfair

A popular delivery-only poultry concept pioneered during the pandemic has opened a permanent restaurant on the perfect pitch in Mayfair.

Sidechick on St. James Street, specialising in roast chicken, is a spin-off from legendary burger king Patty & Bun.

The pandemic put the world on pause, closing businesses across almost every sector but for this creative culinary team it was a time to evolve their food concept, keep the wheels turning and customers fed.

Patty & Bun founder Joe Grossman said: “Sidechick was born during the pandemic as a delivery-only concept with one main aim – to deliver delicious roasted marinated chickens and sides.

“We streamlined the menu for delivery and developed packaging that helped deliver an excellent product from door to door.

“As the delivery-only concept became more established, it was clearly apparent that we needed to launch the restaurant and showcase the full potential of the product in a dine-in surrounding.”

I FEEL LIKE CHICKEN TONIGHT: A seductive display with spatchcock chicken as the centre spread. Credit: Sidechick

Figures from CGA and AlixPartners suggest that between March 2020 and April 2021 the number of casual dining restaurants fell by 17.1%.

Most British restaurants had no choice but to revert to a delivery-only strategy to survive the last year.

A fair few took the opportunity to launch brand new concepts, notably Bao’s Rice Error, Flor’s ASAP Pizza and Jikoni’s Comfort & Joy.

They were thought of as a smart and necessary side hustle, but Sidechick was always a part of the expansion plan for Patty & Bun.

Grossman added: “The bricks and mortar restaurant had actually been in the pipeline for a number of years.

“However the pandemic forced our hand to launch ‘unconventionally’ as a delivery only concept out of our prep kitchen in Hackney.

“In all honesty it’s turned out to be an unusually roundabout way to get back to the original idea of launching a restaurant focussed simply on roast chickens, seasonal vegetables, salads and a strong drinks offering.

“Whilst Sidechick already had built this foundation through lockdown, bringing on board head chef Luke Frankie for the launch of the restaurant allowed us to take the menu to another level.”

A BIT ON THE SIDE: SideChick specialises in roast chicken but their small plates will leave you speechless. Credit: Sidechick

Frankie draws his experience from his former post at the iconic Drapers Arms and Spring in Somerset House.

He has helped perfect the restaurant menu of spatcock za’atar or peri peri chicken, grilled hispi cabbage with spring onion butter and flatbreads cooked over coal.

Featured image credit: Sidechick