The Phoenix rises with garden terrace and street food in Shepherd’s Bush

A restaurant with a huge garden terrace and international street food will launch in Shepherd’s Bush next month.

Opening on 1st of July, The Phoenix in Westfield White City will transform the old Jamie’s Italian site into an unrecognisable venue ladened with flowers and vines.

The new concept is set to be the bigger brother of The Hawk’s Nest, famous for introducing up and coming street food talent and being hidden beneath a railway arch by Shepherd’s Bush Market.

Marketing manager Lottie Bedford said: “We want to ensure that it looks beautiful.

“It’s all going to be draped in plants, so the whole terrace is going feel like an English garden. There’s lots of flowers and the roof is going to be transparent and heated in the winter.

“We’re going to take some of that vibe inside too, so we’re going to be draping some flowers and plants indoors.”

BRINGING THE OUTDOORS INDOORS: The Phoenix plans to put bring a garden atmosphere inside their restaurant. Credit: The Phoenix

The restaurant group is no stranger to hard work and garden rescue redesigns.

Having been in occupation of The Hawk’s Nest for a year and a half, they completely transformed the outside space with photo-friendly foliage and festoon lights attracting a new localised customer base.

They will join Dirty Vegan, Bleecker Burger & Pizza Pilgrims as one of the latest additions to Westfield’s ever-growing list of fast-casual restaurants.

Bedford added: “We decided that it was a really fun opportunity to have a space that was a bit more focused around events.

“The location is less residential and much bigger. It gives us more scope to have different things in it and we wanted to capitalise on art, events and music, all of those things that we love that we’ve always wanted to do.

“It was really exciting for us to find a space that we could do that.

“We just wanted to create something that we knew people would like, making sure that it’s the best, but keeping it simple.”

With the capacity to serve 400 customers outside on their terrace and 250 inside the restaurant, the kitchen’s focus is international street food with a proposed launch menu of sourdough pizza, Asian salad boxes and four very different types of burgers.

The bar will be Mexican themed with a dangerous selection of margaritas and ‘mezcalitas’ cocktails.

Bedford said The Phoenix will be open until midnight on Monday to Saturday with live music every Wednesday, plus DJ sets, comedy nights and large-scale quizzes throughout the week.

Featured image credit: The Phoenix