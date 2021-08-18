Living with coeliac disease: how allergen awareness is changing in the UK

Coeliac disease is a digestion condition that affects one in one hundred people in the UK and means you have to abide by a gluten-free diet for a lifetime.

For those follow a gluten-free diet socialising and eating out can become more a chore, with a lack of choice and having to put their lives in the hands of the chefs that prepare the meals.

The Food Information Amendment, better known as Natasha’s Law is coming into force in October 2021 to try and change this.

This will require food businesses to provide a full list of ingredients on food which is made and packed on the site from which it is sold.

The law was first introduced in 2019 following the tragic death of teenager Natasha Eden-Laperouse, who suffered a fatal allergic reaction after eating a baguette from Pret a Manger.

Current legislation states that sandwiches prepared on site do not have to label all of the ingredients, which means that those with allergies always have to air on the side of caution when eating out in restaurants and high street chains.

With this change in law, will coeliac disease be taken more seriously by food industry experts?

