With an increasing number of people switching to a plant-based diet, the demand for vegan restaurants is at an all-time high.

Here’s a list of the top five vegan restaurants in South West London.

Who said vegan food has to be healthy and bland?

Certainly not Tooting Market’s VBelly, which offers a decadent range of plant-based burgers for both takeaway and eat-in customers.

Other attractions include their Vebab and sumptuous sides – not least of all their Corn Star Nachos.

And with indulgent gluten-free desserts available, VBelly can give you the sugar fix you need.

Location: Unit 13, Tooting Market, 20 Totterdown St, London SW17 8TA

Opening times: 12-9:30om (Except on Friday and Saturday 12-10pm)

Price range: £

For both a nourishing and sustainable meal, head to The Retreat Kitchen in Richmond.

Whether you’re after a breakfast acai smoothie bowl or a hearty falafel wrap for lunch, The Retreat Kitchen has you covered.

They also sell vegan pastries, perfect for customers in a rush.

Or, if you have time on your hands, try one of their sophisticated house wines while sitting back and enjoying the convivial buzz of Richmond.

Owners Maggie and Claire both appeared on BBC’s The Retreat, where they were introduced to plant-based eating and inspired to create their vegan kitchen.

They have a passion for vegan cuisine, present in the restaurant’s food and friendly atmosphere.

Location: 16 Hill Rise, Richmond TW10 6UA

Opening times: 9am-4:30pm Tuesday to Sunday

Price range: ££

VeganE sells fresh dishes from an accessible location in Fulham.

They offer a diverse menu, with star attractions being their plant-based fish and chips, made from marinated tempeh wrapped in seaweed, and their homemade lasagne.

Their starters are sure to whet your appetite and prepare you for a delightful main course, with kinds of pasta, stews, burgers, and pizzas providing something for even the pickiest of eaters.

The restaurant offers customers the option of takeaway eating, as well as dining in, and a kids’ menu means this is somewhere to take the whole family.

Location: 102 Lillie Rd, Fulham, London SW6 7SR

Opening times: 12pm-11pm

Price range: £

This Brixton-based restaurant sells rich and tasteful vegan food, imbued with Ethiopian herbs and spices.

A refreshing break from plant-based burger bars and pizzerias, Light of Africa offers an array of clean mains at an affordable price.

If you’re a fan of lentils or seasoned vegetables, this restaurant will be right up your street.

Starters, including samosas and beetroot salad, are light on the stomach but help to beef up your main course without compromising your vegan diet.

And it’s a great place to take a friend or date, the sharing platter fulfilling both of your food needs before you explore Brixton Village Market together.

Location: Brixton Village, Unit 55 Coldharbour Ln, London SW9 8PS

Opening times: 11am-12pm Monday to Saturday

Price range: £

Few restaurants provide as extensive a menu as Vegan Express which offers everything from salads to waffles.

The premier establishments in Croydon and Tooting sell fresh burgers, sharing platters, nutritious mains, and mouth-watering desserts.

Despite not being an extension of popular food chain Pizza Express, you’ll be pleased to know they offer myriad meatless pizzas.

Also on their menu is a vegan Sunday roast, available on weekends, which can be washed down with any of the refreshing drinks on tap.

With the option of indoor dining or taking your meal elsewhere, there’s no excuse for not visiting Vegan Express.

Location: 99 George Street, Croydon, CR0 1LD and 913 Garratt Lane, Tooting, London, SW17 0LT

Opening times: 12pm-9pm (Croydon) 12pm-10pm (Tooting)

Price range: ££

