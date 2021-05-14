Mayor of Richmond officially opens Gail’s bakery in Twickenham

The Mayor of Richmond officially opened a brand new bakery in Twickenham last Friday.

Mayor Geoff Acton and his deputy, councillor Julia Cambridge were met with coffee and smiles from the staff at Gail’s on Church Street.

Gail’s opened their first venture on Hampstead High Street in 2005 and now has over 60 bakeries producing handmade bread, pastries and cakes in London, Oxford and Brighton.

On Twitter, Mayor Acton said: “It was a pleasure to welcome & officially open Gail’s new shop in Church Street, Twickenham.

“What a fabulous addition to the mix of shops that make up our historic street!”

The former William Hill shop and now 67th Gail’s bakery has interior design inspired by the infamous 1960’s musical history of Eel Pie Island, with rock ‘n’ roll record sleeves from Sir Peter Blake lining the walls.

The bakery has already proved popular with residents and office workers in the area, with full tables on their terrance and queues of customers excited to taste the brand for the first time.

Gail’s community marketing executive Leyla Yilmaz, 23, said: “We’re delighted to have opened up in Twickenham on Friday.”

Gail’s in Twickenham is open seven days a week from 7am to 7pm on the newly pedestrianised Church Street.