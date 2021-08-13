First French toast cafe opens in London to huge support on social media

The first French toast cafe in London has opened in Marylebone.

Since launching last month, Crome has received a storm of social media support for their unique offering of thick French toast slices and coloured lattes.

The eye catching cafe on James Street behind Selfridges serves up a whole range of indulgent sweet and savoury eggy breads.

Crome social media manager Alexandria Harris said: “Crome took off straight away, thanks to a few viral Tiktoks and our incredibly delicious menu, we were overwhelmed with the positive feedback and many of our guests have already come back several times to try our sweet and savoury French toast stacks.”

With the capacity to only seat 20 customers at a time, scoring a table is fast become London’s hottest booking.

At Crome you can choose from the classic smashed avocado and hollandaise, mushrooms with black truffle cheese sauce and salt beef brisket with pickles and red cabbage.

They even go left field with a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos with triple cheese sauce and chilli dish.

Harris had said their most popular dish is Lotus Biscoff French toast, and that guests travel from all over for the Ube Frappe and their unique shakes like the Iced Tiramisu.

The distinctly different red velvet or Oreo Spanish lattes and Biscoff frappes have also got people snapping and sharing images of their multicoloured cups from the cafe.

Harris said: “Crome was founded by a group of passionate foodies, who noticed a huge gap in the market for a French toast cafe.

“We knew we wanted to create a twist on the classic brioche French toast by creating sweet & savoury dishes inspired by our favourite brunch items.”

London is a hot pot of creative cuisines, diners in the capital have a constant hunger for new and intriguing concepts to discover.

We have seen My Old Dutch’s purely pancake restaurant last for decades, the much debated Cereal Killer Cafe disappear from the streets and the rise of brunch bars go from strength to strength since The Breakfast Club woke us up to the excessively large portions of an Americana diner experience.

French toast, known as ‘pain perdu’ on the backstreets of Paris is normally reserved for Route 66 pit stops, or a naughty holiday treat where no one can judge you for dribbling a second wave on maple syrup across your plate.

The idea of an exclusively eggy bread base on UK shores had never crossed our minds, even when we are constantly craving the next cool concept to crunch through and capture on our phones.

Crome’s French toast cafe perfectly fills a hole we never knew we needed in London until now.