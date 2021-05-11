Notting Hill cafe celebrates National Vegan Week on Portobello Road

A pioneering vegan cafe in Notting Hill has survived the pandemic and coming out of lockdown stronger than ever with new sites on the horizon.

Farm Girl Cafe on Portobello Road is celebrating National Vegan Week and the return of indoor dining with a new summer menu that includes gluten free vegan pancakes.

Originally from Melbourne in Australia, Rose Mann, 31, created the vegan cafe in Notting Hill in 2015 after realising the lack of good coffee and healthy eating options in London.

Mann said: “The vegan movement is still growing strong, the passion around it is insane.

“People are really educating themselves now. They’re going to local markets and caring about the quality of the produce.

“We do a huge variety of vegan options and always put a fun spin on things, like our BLT made with coconut bacon.

“We are opening more Farm Girls, another one this year and hopefully two more next year.”

Farm Girl Cafe currently has sites on Berners Street in Fitzrovia, Carnaby Street in Soho, Portobello Road in Notting Hill and on the fourth floor of Harvey Nichols in Knightsbridge.