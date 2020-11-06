The best takeaways to enjoy during lockdown in south west London

Whilst London’s restaurants will have to close their doors from Thursday, you can still enjoy the best of the city’s cuisine from the comfort and safety of your own home, as takeaways are still open.

In addition to the usual (but now no-contact) deliveries from companies such as Deliveroo and Uber Eats, a range of London’s eccentric eateries are shifting their focus from restaurant covers to home delivery.

From Anglo-Asian fusions to treats for your pup, here’s our list of places that deliver in south west London to keep you eating well during lockdown.

Dip and Flip

DIP AND FLIP: Burgers and gravy Credit: Dip and Flip

Dip and Flip is showering south west London with gravy love. Rediscover your burger night with their dipped sandwiches, flipped burgers, a choice of extra meat and a whole lot of gravy. Lockdown never tasted so good.

Order your gravy burger here and tuck in.

Nanban

Nanban’s goal is to celebrate the barbaric side of Japanese cuisine. Incorporating the international flavours of its local Brixton market into traditional Japanese dishes, you can find anything from a seaweed salad to their ‘leopard’ ramen.

Click here to order Japanese Soul Food to your door.

ODDBOX

Eat fresh and fight waste with ODDBOX London. They deliver surplus food that would otherwise be wasted, from courgettes with an ‘odd’ shape to tomatoes with the ‘wrong’ colour. Helping to battle food waste, climate change and child poverty by rescuing food and donating proceeds, they also happen to deliver these fresh and delicious boxes of fruit and vegetables to your door.

Click here to help keep both the world and yourself healthy in lockdown.

ASAP Pizza

PIZZA: Fresh from southern Italy Credit: ASAP Pizza

From the team behind Lyle’s and Flor, ASAP Pizza brings some style and spice to pizza delivery. Offering high-end recipes with caciocavallo cheese from southern Italy and Jerusalem artichokes, these pizzas are great for those in south London looking for an alternative to a Saturday night Dominoes.

Order a freshly made pizza or one of their pizza kits here.

Babur

Babur has been surprising Londoners with creative dishes since 1985. Mixing a range of meats with Indian sauces and spices, they have a host of impressive meals such as tamarind-glazed quail breast and a lamb shoulder marinated in a spicy Punjabi masala for 100 hours. Whether you fancy a traditional dish or something from their premium range, you can have it delivered hot to your door.

Click here to explore the menu and opt for an unconventional Indian.

Mindful Chef

Whether you are just learning to cook or just have limited time to get to the shops, Mindful Chef will help you out. They deliver fresh, healthy boxes of food with recipes, so you have all the ingredients and absolutely no waste. It’s healthy, delicious and environmentally friendly. Plus, for every meal a school meal is donated to a child in poverty.

Choose your recipes here and enjoy free nationwide delivery.

Pinto Thai

Putney-based Pinto Thai transports you right to the heart of 1960s Bangkok. With delicious food served in traditional pintos, the buzz and taste of Thai street food can be experienced from your sofa. Less virus spreading, more spring rolls.

Order your Thai street food online here.

Mac & Wild

HIGHLAND: Get a taste of Scottish game Credit: Mac & Wild

This Fitzrovia-based restaurant brings you wild deer from trusted highland hunters, ensuring you get a taste of Scottish game whilst you remain in the city. Whilst their restaurant has shut down, they are still dedicated to delivering high-quality meat to get you through lockdown through their ‘Venimoo’ recipe boxes.

Order a recipe box or meat from their Scottish butcher on their website.

Bosa Lebanese Kitchen

The Paris of the Middle East is treasured for its food, and head chef and founder of Bosa Sam Sakkur is working to bring that food into our homes. Having cooked since age 11 with organic ingredients, he now offers traditional Lebanese food to areas of South West London for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Explore the menu online and order your Lebanese dishes here.

Leggero

Fancy escaping to Italy for a meal? Feast on this carb-fest of Italian delights, with a small menu featuring varying bruschetta dishes and pink ravioli. Their range of salads will help if you want a light meal, and those who are intolerant can still enjoy the food as everything is gluten-free.

Order takeout or buy their independent ingredients on their website.

The Athenian

Whilst there is no way to travel to Greece at the moment, Deliveroo allows you to order delicious Greek food to your door. The Athenian offers scrumptious souvlaki skewers or traditional gryros meat shavings as a wrap with British loaded chips.

Click here to order this Greek treat with a British twist.

Indian Moment

GENUINE INDIAN: Healthy fresh Indian food out of Battersea Credit: Indian Moment

For those around Wandsworth after a ‘genuine Indian’ look no further. Battersea Rise’s Indian Moment prides itself on delivering the stunning flavour of Indian food whilst following a strict philosophy of healthy cooking. With farm-fresh ingredients making up their extensive menu it’s no surprise they have several Diner’s Choice accolades under their belt.

Order your takeaway with free delivery here.

Konnigans

Can’t decide between Asian cuisine and a traditional English feast? Konnigans’ menu jumps from tortillas and fajitas to burgers and a traditional cottage pie, delivering a range of food to satisfy that Anglo-Asian desire at brunch or dinner.

Order contemporary British food with an Eastern twist here.

Butternut Box

ONE FOR DOGS: It’s not just people that are in lockdown

Credit: Butternut Box

Your dogs won’t go hungry with this new breed of dog food. Removing the mystery surrounding dog food ingredients, Butternut Box ensures better for your dogs by using simple ingredients, gently cooked and delivered right to your door. Because we’re not the only ones in lockdown.

Get a free personalised meal plan and order food here.